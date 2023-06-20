Imo: Decamped Ex- PDP SWC Members Accused Of Embezzling N1.4bn Campaign Funds

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo said the seven members of the State Working Committee who resigned did so because they were afraid of an indictment.

The former executive members of the chapter defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after dumping the PDP on Sunday.

They include Deputy Chairman Martin Ejiogu; Vice Chairman Chibuisi Obido; Secretary Ray Emeana; Collins Opurozor, Publicity Secretary; Youth Leader Greg Nwadike; Woman Leader; Maria Mbakwe, and Treasurer, Josiah Eze.

Reacting, Financial Secretary Bede Ejimmadu said a report implicated them for alleged mismanagement of N1.4 billion earmarked for the 2023 presidential campaign.

Ejimmadu, alongside some party officials, while addressing reporters at the PDP secretariat in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said, “they are just trying to run away from being indicted, but that will not save them. The report will soon be completed and made known to the public.”

He said the campaign fund had remained unaccounted for since, stating that his office did not receive the money.

The official noted that those who left felt they were bigger than the leadership, usurped his position and “misappriopriated party fund”.

Ejimmadu said their exit was not a concern as they had the right to do so, saying the PDP would find capable hands to replace them.

Related