Again, Security Forces Neutralize Two Unknown Gunmen in Anambra (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Security operatives in Anambra State have recorded another win in the fight against insecurity in the state, as they gunned down two of the Gunmen who launched attack on them in the early hours of Monday, June 19.

The incident happened in Ogbenabo village in Okija, Ihiala Local the Area of the State.

It was gathered that the Unknown Gunmen, numbering about twenty, invaded the camp of the security forces at about 3.am today, and opened fire on them.

However, the galant security men responded and resisted them by engaging them in a hot shoot-out, during which two of the gunmen were gunned down, while others took to their heels with various degrees of injury and bullet wounds.

Items recovered from the neutralized gunmen including their two AK-47 riffles, assorted charms, among other incriminating items.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police was already in a joint operation with the operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to arrest the fleeing gang members who sustained gunshot injuries and otherwise.

He also called on hospital managements in Anambra State to help them capture those fleeing gunmen by reporting to the police, any person with gunshot or related injuries who came/comes to their facility to seek medical attention.

“Also, the Command wants to use this opportunity to call on the proprietors of both private and public hospitals to admit but report all persons with gunshot or related injuries to the nearest police station,” DSP Ikenga said in a press statement obtained by this reporter, Izunna Okafor.

In his reaction, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, hailed the security operatives for their gallantry and sustained fight against insecurity in Anambra State, even as he reassured that Governor Soludo’s administration would continue to prioritize security of lives and property in the State.

“The need for a sane and secured environment in Anambra State remains a top priority of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration. Accordingly, security forces remain unrelenting in their resolve to protect the lives and property of Ndị Anambra, travellers and all residents alike,” he said.

It would be recalled that security forces, comprising the police and local vigilante, also gunned down two Unknown Gunmen early last month (May 7), while on a routine patrol at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, where they intercepted a gang of four unidentified gunmen operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV. The security operatives then, also recovered two locally-made explosives, one AK-47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four AK-47 magazines, charms, and other incriminating items from the neutralized gunmen.