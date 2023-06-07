Aftermath Adamawa Supplementary: CP, Mohammed Bade In  Secret Detention  ~ Source

Investigation by 247ureports.com

The Imo State commissioner of Police who was deployed to Adamawa State to oversee the Governorship supplementary election, CP Mohammed Barde is said to be under Force detention in Abuja.

Barde who aided the fraudulent and unconditional declaration of the APC Governorship Candidate of Adamawa, Aishatu Dahiru, by the Resident Electoral Commission, against the PDP candidate, Hudu Ari, who is the incumbent Govenor.

Our correspondent were told that the CP was accused of conspiring with the suspended independent Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State to announce a false results which is not within his constitutional right.

A very reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told 247ureports.com that the CP Barde, suspended Adamawa REC are currently facing a case of Conduct likely to Cause Breach of Peace, Violation of Oath of Neutrality, Impersonating a Collation/Returning Officer, Disobedience to lawful Order/Directive.

Our Investigation further revealed that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde whereabouts since the attempted Adamawa election coup is unknown to some of his men in the command, including imo residents who visits his office on daily basis for one assistant or the other.

A credible source also revealed that Barde arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja on 21, April from Imo, since then he is yet to return to Owerri, the Imo State capital city, which is a police command where he is currently in charge.

A source told newsmen that the police command in Imo is currently not in good shape as a result of the absence of the CP who has not been to office for nearly two months.

Meanwhile, Barde has been accused of aiding the Ebubeagu militia established by Uzodinma, Imo State governor to intimidate Imo citizens and opposition politicians in the state.

More details of this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin….