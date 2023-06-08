Adamawa High Court judge’s wife kidnap by bandits

Advertisement

GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers have succeeded in kidnapping the wife of an Adamawa High Court Judge, Zainab Abbas.

The unfortunate incidence occurred between the hours of 1:00 am to 2:00 am on Wednesday at Nyibango, Army Barracks road in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State.

A fortnight ago, a gang of kidnappers stormed the community and whisked away a renowned televangelist Pastor Mike Ochigbo.

The Police Command in Adamawa disclosed the latest abduction in a statement and vowed to rescue the wife of the abducted High Court Judge.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has deployed operatives drawn from the Crack Squad, Special Rapid Response Team for the rescue mission.

Nguroje said the operatives are also expected to raid criminal hideouts and black spots to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects and their collaborators.

He said, “These deployments will surely assist in coordinating a timely response to distress calls and to clamp down on those found committing crimes. The CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment to Coordinate the Designed Rescue operation as all DPOs are to adopt stop and search exercise.”

He explained that the modus operandi to be adopted included technological innovation that includes the deployment of electronic devices to record pictorial evidence of those involved.

