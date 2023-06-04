ACORA Youths Board Holds Maiden Symposium in Awka

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an insightful gathering and moment of recalibration, as the ACORA Youths Board, Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka, held its first youths symposium.

Tagged “My Tomorrow Must Be Greater Than Today, If…”, the event which held at the Church premises in Awka, Anambra State capital, attracted many youths who came to dissect and divulge the rich contents of the maiden Youths Symposium.

The event featured practical tutorial on AI Animation Video, theme exposition, family familiarization tour, stress management, focused group discussion, talks on love and friendship, skit presentation, Youth Board Vision sharing, among other packages slated for the day.

Speaking on the theme of the event, one of the resource persons, Mr. Chijioke Onu explained that the difference between Today and Tomorrow was Night, and reminded the youths that everyone must pass through before getting to his tomorrow.

While noting that the night can come in different forms, he also highlighted the various characteristics of night; adding that how one passes or succeeds in passing through his night is what determines how his tomorrow will be. He also hinted that some people, especially the youths, sometimes attempts to get to their tomorrow with passing through the night, even as he warned against such syndrome move, as its outcome is usually temporary and disastrous.

Citing some biblical references, Mr. Onu concluded that one’s tomorrow would be greater than his today if, and only if, he stands with Christ.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Director of the ACORA Youth Board, Pharmacist Uzor Umeononihu revealed that the program was aimed at enlightening, educating and uplifting the spiritual and social lives of the youths, as well as preparing them for greater tomorrow.

According to her, every youth should always aspire to have a greater tomorrow. She further called on the youths to remain active and participatory in the activities of the Board.

On his own part, Engr. Stanley Enike of the Anambra State Ministry of Works, dwelt on personal experiences to educate the participants on stress management.

He highlighted sleeping, exercise, meditation, and eating good diet as parts of the best ways to manage stress, while also urging the youths to prioritize their spiritual, mental, and physical wellbeing at all times, even in the face of the current economic realities in the country and amidst their youthful exuberance.

Earlier in her own lecture, Miss Chinecherem Désirée, took the participants on a practical session on creating an AI Animation Video, while also exposing them to various online tools and application for creating different kinds of AI and animated contents.

Contributing, Prof. Ebele Anyachebelu who spoke on Love and Friendship, dissected and distinguished between Love and Friendship, and called on the youths to be mindful of the kind of friendship they keep, as that has the capacity to make or mar their future.

The event also featured unveiling of the ACORA Youth Board’s Vision by Dr. Amaka James, who dwelt on 2:52 to say the vision is “To grow in wisdom, to grow in stature, and to have favour with God and men”, which, she said, were all exemplified in Christ at his young age.

Anchored by anchored by Dr. Onyekachi Chukwu, the symposium, which was the first of its kind, also featured prayer session, family familiarization tour, as well as testimonies, among other didactic and therapeutic packages slated for the day.

