Soldier’s destroy Bello Turji’s hideout’s, rescue 23 kidnap victim’s in Zamfara

BY SULE TAHIR.

TROOPS of Northwest joint task force of Operation Hadarin Daji have destroyed several camps belonging to Notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, rescued several kidnap victims and recovered ammunitions.

A top military source who craved anonymity confirmed this to News men on Sunday, saying during the operations, troops had encountered the deadly terrorist group at Keta and Dutsi camp belonging to Turji

“The troops overpowered the terrorists who fled further into the bush and abandoned 23 kidnapped victims, mostly women and children who were rescued by the troops,” the source said.

Similarly, the troops in another encounter have cleared Magarya to Dutsi general area of Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State, discovered and cleared bandits’ hideouts located in Keta, Gidan Galadima, Modawa, Mazuma and Dutsi villages respectively.

The troops also recovered one rocket propel gun bomb, military radios and some ammunition.

Bello Turji was a notorious bandits’ warlord based in Fakai forest of the Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State, his bandits’ group have been terrorizing the people of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States for years and he has been declared wanted by the military authorities in the country.

