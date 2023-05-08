My husband never liked politics or governance, Turai opens up on late Yar’Adua

Although he was a President, at that time, his lifestyle hadn’t changed. He never borrowed expensive life and remained simple and an easygoing person.”

Turai, who also spoke on how much she has missed him said, “I think about Yar’Adua every day, anniversary or no anniversary. I think about him and miss him every single day.

“But I am happy on such anniversary days because the country talks about him, and people across the country come together to say good things about him and pray for him. That truly gladdens my heart.”

She recounted the day the late President died saying, “I held his hands and told him I was stepping out for iftar and he nodded. A few minutes later, I was called back and I met him dead.

“I regretted that day. I blamed myself for going to iftar. I still think I should have stayed. But I thank the Almighty Allah for honouring me with Yar’Adua as a husband. It is the biggest privilege of my life and I am forever.