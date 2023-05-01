Police arrest IPOB commander in Umuahia

Advertisement

The Imo State Police command said it has arrested suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)and Eastern security network (ESN).

The police in a statement on Sunday said it arrested a 48year old man in his hideout in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

According to the police, the suspect in his confessional statement to the police said he is the Sector commander of IPOB Incharge of Mbaise axis of Imo State who assisted them in arresting three other suspects.

The Suspects confessed to be members of ESN who terrorized Imo State and were responsible for the killing of four policemen in Ngor Okpola axis of the State few weeks ago.

“They volunteered crucial information that assisted the determined operatives on 27/04/2023 at about 1240hrs, in raiding their second hideout/shrine for Itu, Ezinitte Mbaise LGA Imo State which lead to the arrest of four other notorious IPOB/ESN suspects famous on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities,” the police said.

