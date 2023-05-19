Izaga Masquerade Escapes Death As Truck Crushes One in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An Izaga Masquerade, on Thursday, escaped death, as he involved in fatal road traffic crash that occured at Awkuzu Junction, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, the road traffic crash which occurred along the ever-busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway occured between a BAU Cement Truck and a Santa/KC Motorcycle, while four male adults were affected, in addition to the Izaga Masquerade.

He attributed the cause of the crash to load violation, while also noting that one of the male adults died in the crash.

According to CC Irelewuyi, eyewitness account revealed that the motorcyclist carrying the Izaga Masquerade was trying to overtake the truck, but the long legs of the Izaga Masquerade that he was carrying on the motorcycle hit the truck, which made the other passenger on the motorcycle to fall off from motorcycle, and he got hit by the back tyre of the moving truck.

He said, “Four male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed (the pillon); one male adult was injured; while

two male adults were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Akwuzu where one male adult was confirmed dead; and his corpse deposited at same wisdom mortuary.

“The team also ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared. As at the time of this report, the truck driver has been handed over to Oyi Police Division.”

CC Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victim quick recovery. He also warned motorist to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

