EFCC Chairman Demanded $2m Bribe From Me, I Have Evidence – Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has accused the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding $2million bribe from him.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored by our Correspondent, Governor Matawalle also said he has evidence against the EFCC boss, insisting that Bawa could not be trusted.

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, Matawalle called for Bawa’s resignation, saying he had questions to answer on alleged corruption.

But, the EFCC chairman fired back on Thursday, saying he had nothing to hide and asked Matawalle to petition appropriate authorities if he had any evidence against him.

“It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has. What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show to the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidences of bribe he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this,” Governor Matawalle stated.

