Bag of Garri, Yams, Onions, Others Recovered, as Police Raid Unknown Gunmen Camp in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The saying that Hunger spares no one, came to the fore over the week, as security operatives in Anambra State recovered a variety of food items and ingredients when they invaded a camp/hideout of the Unknown Gunmen in the state.

The camp/hideout, located at Ifite village in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the State, was invaded in the early hours of Wednesday, by police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the hideout was invaded in attempt to rescue the victims abducted and held hostage by the gunmen.

He said two of the gunmen were also killed during the invasion, while a black Lexus SUV was recovered from the camp, alongside many security uniforms, including police and military camouflages.

This was corroborated by a viral video on the social media, which also shows the uniforms, charms and other items recovered from the camp.

The video also shows that the gunmen have a giant bag of garri, assorted tubbers of yams, onions, maggi, palm-oil and other food items, with which they battled hunger in the camp. They were also said to have some leftover foods in their kitchen before they met their waterloo.

Also seen in the video was a sewing machine, with which the gunmen were sewing the various security uniforms they were using for operation and impersonation to terrorize and harm defenseless citizens of the State.

Related