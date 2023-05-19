Ebonyi Lawmaker Disassociates Self From Alleged Fraud In Abakaliki Rice Mill

Advertisement

By Amauche Agbo, Abakaliki

The member representing Abakaliki South Constituency, Deacon Joseph Umunu has disassociated himself from the alleged fraudulent activities leveled against him by the leadership of Abakaliki rice mill company led by Mr Linus Obeji

The lawmaker was accused of carrying out fraud activities in some parts of the rice mill company and published in some sections of the media.

While reacting on the development in Abakaliki, the lawmaker debunked the allegation, describing it as false, baseless and mischievous and urged the general public to discountenance it.

The two term past Chairman of the mill noted that he never engaged himself in any fraud activities or whatsoever in the company, adding that he left the mill after he successful concluded his two tenures and faced his legislative business.

He called on the leadership of the company to shun working on isolation and always seek the attention of stakeholders and patrons when any issue arises so as to resolve it amicably in the interest of all.

“I don’t know anything about fraud in the mill, nobody briefed me but if there is, let the chairman invite all of us let us discuss and put it to stop. Then if anybody find culpable, the constitution has it own way of handling such person than going contrary”

He cautioned the chairman of the industry against using policemen to harass and intimidate members of the industry and customers.

According to the lawmaker, the constitution of the rice mill industry rejected it completely, saying policemen meant to be alerted if every efforts to settle any dispute failed.

“We go to police as last result, if you use police in your governance people will run away. Many people came from rural areas if they see police they will start running away. It is not good the chairman should not be parading policemen inside the mill, we have police station inside the rice mill if there is any fraud in the company, it is the duty of rice mill police station to handle it than going to the State police command”

“A leader lead by example not using policemen to intimidate your members”

Abakaliki rice mill is our general interest , it is a place that feeds the whole nation. It is not a place one can toll with. If the discover any abnormality he can’t stop it alone, let him inform every other stakeholders to join hands together and resolve it. I have govern that rice mill for two good tenures before God elevated me to the house of Assembly” he concluded

