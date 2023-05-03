APC Is More United, Says Adamu As Lukman Withdraws Suit Against National Chairman, Secretary 

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said the party leadership is more united than it was before.

Adamu disclosed this while briefing journalists after the end of it National Working Committee of the APC on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

This was coming after Salihu Lukman, the national vice chairman(North-west) of the party

prayed to the federal high court in Abuja to compel Adamu and Omisore to convene a meeting of the national executive committee NEC, and present the party’s financial report.

The vice-chairman had recently called on Adamu to give account of all the funds accrued to the party from the sale of forms in the build-up to the general election.

Lukman also in a letter dated 27 April accused Adamu and Omisore of running the party with discretionary power without recourse to the members of the NWC.

But reacting to Lukman’s agitations,

Adamu said, “after four hours of deliberation we are more united that we have ever been, it is not my job as chairman to tell you the outcome of the meeting. We have a national publicity Secretary that will tell you what is going on.

“There is a meeting going on right now and the national publicity secretary will give you the total outcome. Is not my job as the national chairman.

Speaking on the party’s decision on national Assembly zoning, the chairman said the meeting was not about zoning.

” When we will do the zoning meeting, we will not just go alone as a party. The zoning is to take along the president- elect Senator Ahmed Tinubu. He travelled after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along.

” We cannot stop those who are ambitious or Zonal interest or even individual interest. And as long as that is there we have to find a persuasive way, persuasive manner of reaching some level of consensus. That is what we are working on. It’s not a one day Affair,” he said.

Also speaking after a closed door meeting by other members of NWC, Salihu Mustapha, National Vice Chairman, North East disclosed that the Vice chairman North West has withdrawn his suit again the national chairman and the secretary.

He said: we are here to intimate you with the proceedings we had after the national working committee and we have intimidate consultations with our brother the National Vice Chairman North West, comrades Salihu Lukman on issues you are aware of, like the legal he treated and some other publications credited to him.And we are able to reached the resolution that this suit is going to be withdrawn and unconditionally he has rendered his own apology for any seeming embarrassment this his suit publication may have caused.

We want to affirm the fact that we are one indivisible committee that we would continue to work together and also try to see that we achieve all the inspiration or the ideal working committee or the ideal party.

“We will research through the instrumentality of the party within because parties are not run in the the pages of Newspaper, neither are they run on the screens of television but they are being run administratively and we will continue to do that as one house.”