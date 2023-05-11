Anambra Received Over N130billion In 10 months, N1.7b Ecological Funds

Advertisement

Anambra State has experienced a significant bumper harvest in the last year since the arrival of the Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo administration judging by the financial resources received from federal allocated funds and the internally generated revenue [IGR].

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from the public records of the federal government indicates the Soludo administration has set the record for receiving the highest amount of money from federal government in the history of State governments in Anambra State.

Between March 2022 when the Soludo administration took over the mantle of leadership and December 2022, the State government received a total sum of N61.6billion as FAAC for the 10months of March to December 2022 as shown in Figure-1 above. This is while the twenty one [21] local government areas [LGAs] of Anambra received a total sum of N44.5billion for the same period as shown Figure-2 below.

Within the same period of 10months, the State government earned N27.6billion in IGR at an averaged monthly IGR of N2.76billion.

In summative terms, the state government received a total of N133.7billion in 10months [N27.6billion plus N61.6billion plus 27.6billion].

A breakdown of the funds reveals that Anambra State government, for the first time in the history of Anambra State, received a sum of N4.25billion as part of the 13% crude oil derivative disbursed to crude oil producing States. Anambra state began receiving the 13% derivative fund in July 2022 with a disbursement of N573.6million.

Within the same period, the Anambra government received over N1.7billion in ecological funds – originating from N942million which was disbursed to the State as FAAC and another N788million disbursed to the twenty-one LGAs through FAAC.

