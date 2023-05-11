Finally, Security Agencies Gun Down Odumodu, Six Other Gunmen in Anambra (Video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than seven armed hoodlums have been neutralized by security agencies in Anambra State, including Odumodu, a notorious and highly dreaded leader of the armed hoodlums operating from Imo state into border towns in Anambra, and who had been in the Wanted list of security agencies for a long time.

The armed hoodlums, popularly known as Unknown Gunmen, were gunned down in different parts of the State on Wednesday, while many incriminating items were also recovered from them.

Briefing newsmen on the development on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, said, while two of the gunmen were killed at Ifite village, Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area of the State, the other five were killed at Akwaihedi community, in Nnewi South Local Government Area, where Anambra shares boundary with Imo State.

According to him, items recovered from the Gunmen include two rocket launchers, four Ak47 rifles, one automatic pump action, four magazines, eight live ammunition, police berets, charms and other incriminating items.

He also reassured that the fight against insecurity in Anambra State will remain sustained until security stability is fully restored in the state.

He said, “The battle against the insurgents in Anambra State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored in the state. There were some major positive developments today 10/5/2023, following so much credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra. We have identified some of their criminal hideouts/camps.

“The Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu, in the earlier hours of today, while in an attempt to rescue two kidnap victims, stormed into a camp of criminal elements at Ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi L.G.A., neutralized two of the armed men, recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms which comprises of police and military.

“In another development, today, by 3pm, joint security forces in Akwaihedi village, Nnewi south, a border town between Imo and Anambra State, accosted a deadly gang of five, operating on motorbikes, suspected to be members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), who were en route to Anambra for a planned attack/operation.

“The operatives engaged the assailants, neutralized five of the gang members, and recovered two rocket launchers, four Ak47 rifles, one automatic pump action, four magazines, eight live ammunition, police berets, charms and other incriminating items.

“We want to state categorically that the synergy between the Police, Military, other security agencies and vigilantes has helped immensely in the tackle and fight against the insurgents in the state.

“For us today, this is a big positive one that happened to avert a major planned attack in the state. I urge everyone to queue in and continue to support the security agencies and the State government to bring security stability to the state. Kudos to all the security agencies who have been in constant onslaught against these criminal elements in the state.”

