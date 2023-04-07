Outcome of 2023 polls: No more easy route to power says Buhari

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday said the 2023 elections have proved the growing strength of our democracy especially, the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders.

Speaking when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari said the stunning outcome of 10 Governors failing to make it to the Senate meant that there is no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things.

Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth,” the President said.

Related