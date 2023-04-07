Withdrawal of fuel subsidy: Nigeria vows to provide $800 million palliative scheme for citizens

As the Nigerian government resolved to end fuel subsi­dy by June, hence it has begun moves to make the impact less stressful for the citizens through securing a World Bank Loan of N368.2b equivalent to $800 million in putting up a Comprehensive palliative Scheme for citizen’s, this was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, reiyerated this on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ahmed, the Nigerian government has resolved to end subsi­dy by June, hence it has begun moves to make the impact less stressful for the citizens