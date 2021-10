Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Estranged wife of former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu state, ex Mrs Ifeyinwa Esther Chime will be buried in December.

It was gatherer that ex-wife of the former governor died few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Announcing the death, the former governor wrote; “The love of my youth, my former wife and mother of my children, Ifeyinwa Esther Chime (née Ochu), died last night after a brief battle with cancer. Kindly pray for the repose of her soul.”