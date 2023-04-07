Court vacates order freezing Abia accounts with financial institutions

Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has vacated an Exparte order freezing Abia State Government”s accounts with various financial institutions.

Justice Bello Kawu, after listening to arguments presented by Abia State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Uche Ihediwa,SAN vacated the order.

Abia State , through its legal team had filed an application application urging the court to vacate the order because it made pursuant to a defective affidavit.

It is noted that such defect affected the entire proceedings.

The court also agreed it was in the interest of justice, public order and eace that the order be vacated.

The court theredore vacated the order and adjourned to 28th April, 2023 to hear the arguments of the Attorney General of Abia State on his second application which is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter in the first place.