No Clergyman Was Kidnapped in Anambra —Police

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has denied the recently-trended media reports that gunmen kidnapped s clergyman in the State on Tuesday.

Recall that the media space was awashed with publications alleging the abduction of a Catholic priest along the Afor junction, Nnobi Road, by unidentified gunmen who also reportedly abandoned the priest’s car at the area after shooting sporadically into the air.

However, in its reaction to the publication, the State Police Command described it as “a pure example of sensational publication”.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement issued to newsmen on the development, stated categorically that there was no clergyman kidnapped in the state.

He said: “To set the record straight, the Command’s operatives got information about an abandoned white Lexus jeep with Reg. nos. GDD 882 PW by 8:30 pm, along Afor Market Junction, Nnobi Road.

“The officers got to the scene and recovered the vehicle. As they approached the police base, the owner of the vehicle came to the police station with proof of ownership, was identified, and the vehicle released to him. The victim claimed to have been abducted by yet unidentified men and was dispossessed of his personal belongings before his release.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the debriefings of the victim by operatives is still ongoing. The Command wishes to state categorically that information gathered so far shows that he is not a clergyman or a priest. Further details shall be communicated.”

