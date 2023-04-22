Misuse of public funds: FG fires Secondary Education Commission Boss

Advertisement

THE Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Prof. Benjamin Abakpa, has been fired by Federal government over an alleged misappropriation of public funds meant for the Commission.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo.

The letter directed Prof. Abakpa to hand over the affairs of the office to the most senior director in the commission.

Spokesperson of the NSSEC, Fatima Bappare, who confirmed the development, explained that Prof. Abakpa was accused by the board members of administrative ineptitude, financial misappropriation and lack of synergy, hence he was asked to go on suspension to allow for further investigations.

She said that Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) had been invited to carry out full investigation into the allegations levelled against Prof. Abakpa.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary has directed the most senior Director in the Commission, Mr. Abdulkareem Ibraheem, to take charge and oversee the day-to-day management of the commission pending the outcome of the Investigations.