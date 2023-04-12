Kudos For Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah – By Kenneth Uwadi

Advertisement

When God has destined a man to become something in life, no man born of a woman can do otherwise. Anyone who tempers with God’s creation will be doing more harm than good to himself. One man that so many persons have fought against is Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah. The more they fight against him, the more his political profile continues to wax stronger and stronger. Martin Luther King Jnr once said. ‘Politicians are called to be the salt of the earth, to be light of the world, to be that vitally active leaven in the lump of the nation.’’ Opiah is indeed one of those politicians called to be the salt of the earth. He is a man who has been working tirelessly and putting smiles on the faces of the people.

He is currently the Nigerian Minister of State for Education. He has made that position unique in just a few months. He is a man who sees Education as the proper upbringing of children so that they grow up to be acceptable to the society and hopefully also become respectable members of such society. He believes that If· such children grow to become peace-loving, law-abiding, and responsible citizens, they will then be acceptable. While it is commendable to have· acceptable citizens, it is even more desirable for every citizen to strive to be a respectable member of society. He believes the Government has the responsibility of providing the facilities, and indeed the environment for the citizens to avail themselves of the opportunity so provided.

I say kudos to him for using his position as Minister to ensure that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels for Nigerians, kudos for promoting Science and Technology, kudos for striving to eradicate illiteracy. I say kudos to him for the efforts in putting an end to the ASUU strike. The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has got the Federal Government’s nod for a second campus in Egbema of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State, kudos to Opiah.

Opiah is performing well as a Minister. We know he will perform well. When he was at the Imo State House of Assembly as Speaker and at the Federal House of Reps, he gave a good account of himself. He also gave a good account of himself as Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State and Coordinator of Oil and Gas Matters as well as Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources. Through him, so many pro poor, pro people’s government policies were adopted. Through him so many persons have received political appointments, contracts, jobs and scholarships.

He has attracted so many state and federal government projects to his constituency. His efforts brought about the existence of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission ( ISOPADEC ) . He also promoted the law that created the Imo State Polytechnic. With Men like Opiah in government, the people will always smile; the government will always get it right by going for the right policies. He is counted among men who have occupied leadership positions with genuine intentions to serve their fatherland, with loads of enviable and unmatched credentials. He deserves all the credit he is getting. His Leadership philosophy and his ability to grow his ideas from paper to service-delivery outcome make him a champion in this segment of our democracy.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema ,Imo State, Nigeria.

