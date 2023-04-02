Kano Governor-Elect Appoints Abdullahi Rogo as Chief of Protocol

Advertisement

The Kano State Governor-elect, His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo as the Chief of Protocol for the transition period.

A letter signed by the Chairman, Kano State 2023 NNPP Gubernatorial Transition Committee (GTC), Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi indicated that the appointment takes effect immediately till May 29th 2023.

A statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor-Elect, said the appointment was based on his track record, commitment and loyalty from 2019 to 2023.

Hon. Rogo is a graduate of political science from University of Abuja. He holds other qualifications including Advance Diploma, Professional Diploma and Diploma in Public Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

The newly appointed Chief of Protocol held several political positions such as Secretary, Caretaker Committee of the defunct ANPP for Dawakin Kudu Local Government, Special Adviser to Local Government Chairman on Land Matters, Secretary Rogo Local Government, Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Rogo Local Government and Member, Kano State House of Assembly.

Until his appointment, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo is the State Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Kano State Chapter.

Related