In Anambra, 35-year-old man allegedly rapes 2-year-old child

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Joseph Egwuatu of Name, in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State has been remanded for allegedly defiling a two-year-old child.

Mr. Egwuatu, aged 35, was remanded by the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State capital, for the offence, which it said, was punishable under section thirty-four sub-section two of the Child’s Right Law of Anambra State, 2004.

Reports have it that the presiding Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, duly informed the suspect of his constitutional right to a defense counsel of his choice, before the charge was read and interpreted to him.

In an interview with newsmen, the suspect, Egwuatu denied the allegation, and claimed that he only volunteered to help babysit the child when he heard her crying as he returned from where he went.

While narrating that he was shocked when he got where the child was crying and saw her with blood stains and wounds all over her vagina; he said he was trying to babysit her while also still wondering what could have happened to her, before one of their relative rushed in and started shouting and accusing him of raping the child, all to his utmost surprise.

Mr. Egwuatu insisted that he was innocent of the accusations, while wondering what could have made him commit such act against the innocent child who is even related to him.

Speaking on the incident, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo condemned the act and frowned at the rate of rape cases, child molestation and child abuse in the society these days.

She, however, assured that the Ministry will follow the matter to the end, to ensure that justice is served the victim.

247ureports gathered that the child had since been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention.

