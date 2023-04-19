An Eyewitness Reveals NSCDC Officers killed 8-month -old, Nursing Mother In Imo

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State state police command has said that an eyewitness revealed that he saw stray bullets from the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps kill an eight -month -old baby and her mother at Fire service junction in Owerri, the state capital on Monday.

Responding to an inquiry from our correspondent, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that an eyewitness disclosed that stray bullets from NSCDC personnel who were in a moving vehicle hit the mother and child who were waiting for a vehicle at the ever- busy fire service junction in Owerri.

Okoyo revealed that the victim were rushed to a hospital in Owerri where the baby was pronounced dead.

The PPRO stated ” investigation is on going but an eyewitness account said that stray bullets from NSCDC personnel hit the woman and her baby. They were rushed to a hospital where the baby was confirmed dead. This eyewitness account has not foreclosed investigation. Investigation is ongoing to certain what actually happened.”

An account also revealed that another woman suspected to be the mother to the nursing woman was also shot.

According to an eyewitness, the diseased were waiting for a vehicle at Fire Service junction when they were hit by bullets.

An eyewitness said “This is the most surprising death I have ever witnessed. I was also waiting for a taxi with the nursing mother where I was admiring her baby.

“She was with her mother who helped her to carry her baby who should be about eight months. But when I left there to buy something, I heard gunshots across. Unfortunately, it was the same people I was standing with that are lying lifeless, killed by men in a moving vehicle. This is unbelievable.”

