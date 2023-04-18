‘History Is Made Because Of You,’ Fintiri Thanks Adamawa Voters After Re-Election [Channels TV]

His victory comes amid political intrigue which reached its climax with the premature declaration of APC's Aishatu Binani as the winner of the election.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has welcomed his re-election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

“Today, we are at a point where history is made. It is made because of you,” he said during his acceptance speech at the Government House in Yola, the state capital, moments after INEC announced the results.

“It is made because you affirmed your willingness to support the good works we have started in Adamawa State. It is made because we have reached a consensus that Adamawa State must work.

“It is made because we have collectively agreed that we desire a better Adamawa State that is lifted from the depths of despair to the great heights of hope.”

The governor appreciated the people of Adamawa State for voting for him for a second time.

His victory comes amid political intrigue which reached its climax with the premature declaration of his closest rival, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

Fintiri commended INEC for “ensuring that the mandate of the people was not subverted”.

He added that he would operate an all-inclusive government as he called on his opponents to join him in building the Adamawa of their dreams.

Following INEC’s declaration of the March 18 governorship election in the state as inconclusive, a supplementary election was scheduled for last Saturday.

In the rerun, Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, polled 9,337 votes besting Binani who scored 6,513 votes.

At the end of the entire exercise, the incumbent polled 430,861 votes, defeating Binani who got 398,738 votes.

