Former labour Minister Musa Gwadabe dies at 86

BY SULE TAHIR.

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity and a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, has passed away at the age of 86.

Gwadabe died today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Kano Hospital after a prolonged illness.

A daughter of the deceased, who is also a worker at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM Kano, Aisha Musa Gwadabe confirmed the death.