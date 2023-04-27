Fire gutted Yan Katako market Zaria, 100 stalls burnt to ashes

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Goods worth millions of Naira were gutted by fire in at the popular Yan-Katato Market, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Reports from the scene of the inferno has indicated that no fewer than 100 stall were burnt to ashes as the result of the mysterious fire.

Shedding more light while briefing the press, the Market Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Ashiru, stated that the firee occurred tin the early hours of Wednesday.

Ashiru narrated that the market security guards informed them that the fire was ignited by a spark from electric power cables that crossed over the market.

“The sparks generated fire particles which dropped on ceiling stalls in the market and subsequently led to the inferno,’’ he said.

The Chairman noted that the security guards could not prevent the spread of the fire, stressing that it took the intervention of the Federal Fire Service to contain it after several hours.

He sympathised with the affected shop owners and enjoined them to took the incident in good fate, and an act of God.

Related