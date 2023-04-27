Court issues branch warrant against man accused of malicious damage

By Chuks Eke

An Ogidi Magistrate Court 3 in Anambra state presided over by Ginika Umeh has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one Odera Anyaneto for failing to appear before it yesterday to answer to a case of malicious damage brought against him by the police.

Magistrate Umeh who issued the warrant following the failure of the accused person to appear in court for the second time during yesterday’s hearing, ordered that the police should arrest and bring him to court on May 11, 2023.

The court noted that having shown an act of disrespect to the court by not appearing before it to answer a case of malicious damage brought against him, he has committed an offence punishable by law.

The prosecution had in the two-count charge No. MID/105c/2023, alleged that the accused person had on March 11, 2023, at Obosi in Idemili Magisterial District, maliciously damaged doors and windows valued at N500,000 belonging to the complainants, Kenneth and Austin Anyaneto, his own brothers.

According to the prosecuting police officer, Inspector Ibanga Akang, the offence was contrary to Section 496 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Vol. II, Laws of Anambra state of Nigeria, 1991.

When the charge was first read on Tuesday, April 25, the accused person was not in court but when a lawyer pleaded on his behalf that he had not been served with a writ of summons, the court ordered that he should be served immediately to enable him appear in court yesterday being Thursday, April 27.

But when the case was called up again yesterday and he was not in court, the prosecution now applied for a bench warrant for his arrest which the court granted and adjourned further hearing till May 11 when the accused person is expected to have been arrested and brought to the court to answer the charges against him.