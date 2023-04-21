Eid al-Fitr: Pray for Peace and Security in the Land —Anambra CP Charges Muslims

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has urged the Muslim faithfuls to use the period of Eid al-Fitr to pray for enduring peace and security in the land.

The CP gave the charge in his felicitation message to the Muslim Community worldwide, especially in Anambra State on the celebration 2023 of Eid al-Fitr.

In the felicitation message, issued through the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, CP Echeng also re-affirmed the Command’s commitment to protection of lives and property as and maintenance of law and order in the state.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, felicitates with the Muslim Community worldwide, especially in Anambra State on the celebration of Eid el-Fitr. He congratulates the Muslims on the successful completion of the fasting and prayers and entreats them to also use this period of the festivity to pray for the peace and security of the State and nation at large.

“The CP, while re-affirming the Police Command’s commitment to protecting lives and properties, and maintaining law and order, directs Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Formations and Divisional Police officers to engage in visibility policing patrols that this dynamic and potent to address any security concerns. The Command is also collaborating with other security agencies and stakeholders within the State to provide adequate public security and safety during and after this period.

“To this end, residents of the State have been enjoined to remain law-abiding, vigilant and in the event of a distress call or dissemination of useful information are advised to call the Command Control room numbers 112, 07039194332 or 08039334002. The CP assures the utmost confidentiality of information conveyed through these channels.”

