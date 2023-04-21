Buy Your Waste Bins Within 45 Days, Or Else… — Soludo Warns Anambra Residents

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government has told residents of the State to procure waste bins for their premises within forty-five (45) days from now, or face maximum sanction.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu gave the instruction on behalf of the State Government in a press release issued on Thursday.

According to him, the aim is to sustain a Clean and Green Anambra State, which, he said, is the responsibility of everybody.

He also warned that every household, market stall, school, motor park, hotel, factory and sundry public facilities in the state must procure their waste bins within the specified time-frame, or else the government will exert maximum sanction on the defaulters.

