Breaking News: Nasarawa Former Dep Gov Kidnapped

Police tactical operatives in Nassarawa state have intensified search over the kidnapping of a former Deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a press release confirmed the abduction early on Friday, April 7, 2023.

He said Gye-Wado was whisked away Friday morning when gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local government area of the state.