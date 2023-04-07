Breaking News: Nasarawa Former Dep Gov Kidnapped

Police tactical operatives in Nassarawa state have intensified search over the kidnapping of a former Deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.
The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a press release confirmed the abduction early on Friday, April 7, 2023.
He said Gye-Wado was whisked away Friday morning when gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local government area of the state.
According to the police spokesman, a search has been initiated by a police tactical team in collaboration with other security personnel to rescue the victim unhurt.
The statement partly reads; “The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba has reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado that an effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.