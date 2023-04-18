Court Nullifies Ararume’s Removal As NNPC Chairman

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as a non-executive Chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgment ordered that the sum of 5 billion Naira be awarded to Ararume for damages incurred as a result of his removal from office.

The court also ordered that Ararume be reinstated as non-executive chairman of the NNPC, with all rights and privileges due him

The court however set aside all decisions made by the board after the removal of Ararume as the non executive chairman since January 2022 till date.

