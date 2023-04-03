Boko Haram descends on Adamawa Community kills 3, injured many, set houses, shops ablaze

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Early morning of today Monday Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing three, injured dozens and setting both houses and shops ablaze and carting away food items Worth’s thousands of naira.

According to an eye account from the community, who spoke on phone said the attackers came on many motorbikes in the wee hours of Monday, shooting sporadically.

Local vigilantes are said to have shot at one of the terrorists but he was carried away by his colleagues.

Reacting to the early morning attack, the Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Command, CP Afolabi Babatola condemned the raid, describing it as unfortunate.

The CP confirmed the killing of three persons by the suspected insurgents.

According to a statement by the image maker of Adamawa State Police command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Commissioner of Police has given men of the command a swift and marching order to trail and arrest the masterminds of the ugly incident.

The police, however, warns that attacks on innocent citizens would not be tolerated under whatsoever guise because the command hold the lives of citizens sacrosanct, and as such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

CP Babatola reiterated the command’s readiness to work with other sister security agents in protecting the lives and property of the people.

The police chief appealed for calm, emphasizing that the command is doing everything legally possible to detect the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

