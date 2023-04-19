Arrest Peter Obi, Datti Ahmed for inciting comments – Northern Elders urged security agencies

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Coalition of Northern Elders rose in meeting on Tuesday, called for the arrest of Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi.

The group which made the calls to Nigerian security operatives to live to their responsibility, maintained that nothing must stop the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the next Nigerian President on May 29, 2023.

Accusing Obi and his Vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of making inciting statements capable of disrupting the country’s democracy maintained that their arrest would guarantee peace and unity of Nigeria. The coalition made the demands in communique issued at end of its meeting held in Arewa House in Kaduna State which was tagged: “Convention of Arewa Elders.” The communique signed by all participants in the meeting was read by Chairman of Gamji Heritage, Alhaji Suleiman Usman Jere. The Arewa Elders also accused LP candidate of promoting civil disobedience after losing February 25 presidential election. The communique partly read: “Particularly worrisome, are the pronouncements of Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, as well as other Labour Party leaders including sources said to be linked to IPOB, ESN, which are known terrorist organisations.

“It was on record that Mr. Peter Obi engaged a very divisive ethno-religious campaign during the 2023 elections and has continued to brazenly display anti-democratic tendencies opting for civil disobedience and threats in place of constitutional means through the courts.

“We are calling on all our security agencies to alive to their responsibilities. It amounts to treason for anybody to call for truncating our democracy by whatever guises, be it Interim National Government let alone the call for a military coup. Perpetrators.

