FG begins registration of jobless persons in Lagos, Zamfara others

BY SULE TAHIR
The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the registration of unemployed persons in Lagos and some other states.
This is according to announcements made by the NDE state offices on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Lagos State NDE office in the statement issued by its Coordinator Mrs. Serena Edward said “The Lagos State office of NDE has embarked on the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in the state.
“The NDE is an organization set up by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1986 to curb mass unemployment and reduce the craving for white-collar jobs that are not adequate for the teeming number of graduates churned out every year.
“The state registration started on Monday April 17 and end on April 28, 2023. The registration exercise will hold at the NDE state office at 7 Barikisu Iyede Street Onike Yaba and the 20 local government areas in the state.