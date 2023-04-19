FG begins registration of jobless persons in Lagos, Zamfara others

BY SULE TAHIR

The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the registration of unemployed persons in Lagos and some other states.

This is according to announcements made by the NDE state offices on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Lagos State NDE office in the statement issued by its Coordinator Mrs. Serena Edward said “The Lagos State office of NDE has embarked on the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in the state.