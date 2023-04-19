We Will Obey Court Order On Ararume, NNPCL – Buhari

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says.

He sues for calm from all sides involved.

