APC Activates Their Thugs In The United States – NACJD

See press statement below – from Nigerian American Coalition For Justice and Democracy [NACJD]

Saturday April 2, 2023

Prof. Eddie Oparaoji (484) 619 8919; info.nacjd@gmail.com

Chijike K Ndukwu (631) 210 6625

APC Activates their Thugs in the United States

Washington, DC.- (Saturday, April 1, 2023). We are aware that thugs of the All Progressives Congress ( APC-USA) are sharing a document on social media purportedly granting them permission to conduct a protest on Monday, April 3, 2023 near the White House, at the time the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led protest is taking place.

In the last few days, these thugs have coordinated a series of media attacks on our organization. They have also asked their counterparts in Nigeria to make threatening calls to our leaders, here in the USA from Nigeria.

We like to put it on record that we shall not allow APC to bring their thuggery, street urchin-life and banditry to the United States.

We warn that APC thugs are not allowed anywhere near our peaceful protest near the White House, Capitol, State Department and the National Press Club.

We have therefore tipped off the United States Capitol Police and other security agencies. We shall uproot any APC thug that tries to raise any form of violence or intimidation during our protest.

We call on the United States government to shun Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the same one convicted of narcotics trafficking in Chicago who stole the mandate of Nigerians. And to activate the US Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanction on Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

We call on all Nigerians to resist any attempt by mischievous politicians like Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu who deployed ethnic and tribal sentiment in politics to derail the current move by young people to return Nigeria to the comity of developed and progressive countries.

The NACJD is a non-partisan Washington, DC. Research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization in the United States. We educate the US Government, the Congress, and the policy-making community to influence US policies on Nigeria.

