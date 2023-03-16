Troops nuetralize bandits, recover rocket launcher in Zamfara

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

TROOPS of the Joint Taskforce of Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized several bandits following a clearance operation around Kagara, Gidan Fadama, Gangara, Tseika, Malamawa and Zango Kamarawa general areas, under Talata Mafara and Shinkafi Local Government Areas in Zamfara state.

Reports from Zamfara state has indicated that, troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, embarked on clearance operations on several bandits’ camps in these areas, engaged the terrorists in fierce gun battle, killed several bandits and destroyed their camps and hideouts.

Among items recovered during the operations are 1 Rocket Propeller Grenade (RPG), 1 PKT Machine Gun with several live ammunitions, 3 AK-47 rifles and destroyed 19 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists.

The troops also in an aggressive fight patrol along Dogon Awo – Lamba Bakura axis under Bakura Local Government Area, foiled bandits attack along sokoto highway.

The bandits had earlier blocked the ever-busy Sokoto – Gusau highway with an intention to abduct commuters, but the army troops quickly mobilized to the location and clear the highway for road users.