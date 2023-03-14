Soludo Condoles Anglican Communion over Death of Former Dean

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commiserated with the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, over the death of its former Dean, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Christain Aburime, Governor Soludo, on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, conveyed his deep condolences to the Anikwenwa family, and the Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop Anglican Diocese of Awka, Most Rev’d. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, PhD, over the unfortunate loss.

The Governor noted that the late Archbishop Anikwenwa was a man who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity, adding that he lived an examplary life worthy of commendation.

He also described the late Archbishop as a man held in high esteem for his meritorious service in the vineyard of God and the rich legacies he left behind in Anambra State as a foremost prelate and prayed to God to grant him rest and comfort the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion as well as the people he left behind.

It would be recalled that Archbishop Anikwenwa died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the age of 83. His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Secretary General of the Church of Nigeria, Bishop Anthony Poggo.

Until his death, he was a former Archbishop of Province II and the Bishop Emeritus of the Anglican Diocese of Awka.