LP Chairman Comr. Ibrahim Idoko Otene suspended indefinitely

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The State Working Committee of the Labour Party in Benue State has passed a vote of no confidence and suspended indefinitely the Chairman of its party, Comrade Ibrahim Idoko Otene.

A statement signed by the Acting Chairman and Vice Chairman of Zone C, Elder Pius Ominyi, and the Publicity Secretary, Kengkeng Ati, said Otene was suspended for anti-party activities.

The decision was taken in compliance with the disciplinary measures of the party as stated in Articles 18 and 20 of the party’s constitution after an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee which held in Makurdi on Thursday.

Recall that the State Chairman of Labour Party, Engr Ibrahim Idoko Otene, had led members of the party to government house in Makurdi where he endorsed the PDP candidate Titus Uba for Governorship elections

According to him, the decision of the party to support Uba to win the governorship election was sequel to the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

In the meeting, details of “Idoko’s hobnobbing” activities with the PDP were reviewed and his sole endorsement of the PDP candidate were condemned even as members were urged to disregard with immediate effect the endorsement as null and void.

The meeting appointed Deputy Chairman of the party in Benue South Senatorial District, Zone C Elder Pius Ominyi to act as Chairman of the party until the investigative panel concludes it investigations.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman has directed all structures of the party and Obidients in general to go out en masse and vote for Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe for Governor and all Labour Party candidates for House of Assembly on Saturday March 18th 2023.