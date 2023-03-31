Imo: How Ihedioha Purchased LP Governorship Form By Proxy ~ Source

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A very prominent source has revealed how Emeka Ihedioha purchased the labour party expression of interest and nomination form by proxy to participate in the forthcoming Imo guber race.

Honourable Ihedioha who is one time Deputy speaker in the National Assembly and Govenor of Imo State who was sacked by the Supreme Court Of Nigeria on January of 2020.

Recall that Ihedioha had on Monday last week tendered his withdrawal letter in a letter addressed to the national chairman of his party from contesting PDP Governorship primary with the Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is currently the national secretary of the party.

However, there is a serious allegation the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha is currently contesting for Imo Governorship by “proxy” of Barr. Sam Amadi who recently purchased labour party Governorship form few days ago.

In his words: “Ihedioha resorted to purchasing the nomination form by fronting Sam Amadi in order to avoid backlash from the LP Obidient’s supporters following his inflammatory remarks against the Igbos and Peter Obi.

“Ihedioha had described any Igbo person supporting or voting for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as saboteur, and vowed to deliver the Presidential Candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

“Former aide of Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Ex- Chairman of National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Sam Amadi who recently purchased the LP governorship nomination form is said to have swapped his nomination form with Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.”

247Ureports gathered that there is uneasy calm in the LP party with the recent development as party supporters were threatening to dump the party if Ihedioha is allowed to emerge as candidate.

Information has it that since the news, core Obidients are spoiling for war threatening to shut down Secretariat of the party should Ihedioha’s completed nomination form is received and cleared to participate in the forthcoming Governorship primaries of the party after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines for purchase of nomination forms and screening of aspirants had ended.

Meanwhile, All efforts to reach the spokesperson for Labour Party in Imo State proved abortive as at the time of filing this report as a result of the dissolution of the state executive committee by the NWC of the party.

Related