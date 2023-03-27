I Enjoy My Daughter More Than My Wives, Says Anambra ‘Pastor’ Who Defiled His 12-Yr-Old Daughter

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A self-acclaimed Pastor in Anambra State, identified as Arinze Obiwenite has allegedly confessed to enjoy sexual affairs with his 12-year-old daughter than with any of his eleven wives.

Mr. Obiwenite, who hails from Abacha Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have defiled his 12-year-old daughter and ‘fingered’ the younger ones for years, without anyone else being aware, until recently when nature exposed him and his abominations.

According to reports, the suspect was arrested after a raid on his home. The operation was said to have been championed by the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, following a tipoff from a whistleblower who revealed the suspect’s atrocities.

It was gathered that the suspect had married up to eleven wives, but does not live with any of them at the moment; while he locked up his children in the room for years and was allegedly ‘cooling off’ sexually with them at his will. The suspect was also said to own a booming “Healing Ministry”, known as the “Trinity Healing Ministry”, which he was allegedly operating using charms and other diabolical means to perform various kinds of miracles.

In a statement issued over the weekend by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner, she revealed that Mr. Obiwenite was arrested during a surprise raid in his home. She also said the raid was authorized by the Traditional Ruler of Abacha Community, Igwe Nwabunwanne Odiegwu, when the Commissioner and her team paid him a courtesy visit and notified him of her intent to take up the matter, which would warrant raiding the suspect’s home.

Ikeanyionwu said, “It was during the visit that Igwe Odiegwu revealed that the alleged culprit, by name, Arinze Obiwenite, presented himself as a Christian who gives solution to people seeking for answers, without knowing that he has other motives up his sleeve.

“The traditional ruler explained that the town got to know of his illicit activities when he accused some young boys in the community of raping the daughter and was summoned to the palace on several occasions but failed to honor the Royal invitation, which, he said, prompted the youths of the community to troop to his residence, but were utterly disappointed at what they saw at his house.

“According to the Royal father, on getting to his house, they discovered that he locked up his children including the 12-year old who he alleged that some young men of the community had raped.

“And, when questioned, the daughter revealed that the father locked them up in the room for five years and that he always has carnal knowledge of her while he fingers the younger ones.”

Ikeanyionwu also revealed that a stakeholder in the Community, Chief Paul Omofia, explained that the youths had wanted to take laws into their hands as they made up their minds to burn the suspect alive, but were calmed by the monarch who intervened and pleaded with them to all Law take its place.

According to her, Chief Omofia also disclosed that the exposure was made just few weeks after the community’s Ofala Festival where they called on the gods of the land to expose and disgrace any evil doer in the community.

Continuing, she said, “During a visit to where the children were kept, Honourable Obinabo, after a physical examination of their condition, assured them of justice and a conducive environment for growth and proper care, while she interrogated the alleged culprit Arinze Obiwenite who denied all the allegations leveled against him but was quick to ask the traditional ruler to forgive him and help find a way of resolving the issue without going to court, which Igwe Odiegwu refused.

“During the visit to Obiwenite’s compound it was further discovered that he also uses diabolic means to run a ministry known as ‘Holy Trinity Healing Ministry’.

“Some fetish items discovered in his house included a long list of paper where he wrote down names of people, a grave at his backyard where he admitted he stays to make his incantations if need be and some native medicines which he said were also diabolic.”

Although, it was reported that the suspect denied the allegation, a resident of the Community who confirmed the incident to this reporter under the condition of anonymity, revealed that the suspect confessed to “enjoy more pleasurable sex with his daughter than with any of his eleven wives.”

The suspects, according to Ikeanyionwu, have been arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka, where he was remanded at the Correctional Centre, Amawbia, while the children have been taken to hospital for medical examination and possible treatment.

Commissioner Obinabo, in her reaction, also resounded a note of warning against any form of child abused in Anambra State, as, according to her, anyone found guilty, would be severely dealt with by the government.

She also advised members of the public to open up and report any perceived child abuse and other related crimes in their areas in any parts of the State, for immediate government attention and intervention.

Related