Ebonyi APC Review Strengths/Weakness In Readiness For March 11 Polls

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The All Progressive Congress, Ebonyi state have reviewed the strengths/weaknesses of the party to ensure victory at the March 11 polls.

Briefing news men, shortly after their meeting, Friday, at International Conference Centre ICC, Abakaliki, the Party Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said it was necessary to do so.

“After the Saturday’s election, it was necessary that we have to call for APC members and have a review of what happened, then the areas of strength and weaknesses. That is how to do politics.

“You know its no longer business as usual. So if you must be with your people in the grassroots, you should know the areas you didn’t perform beautifully OK. Then reach people to know what actually happened in those areas, and know how you can handle such areas.”

The meeting involved; Ward Chairman, Secretary, Woman leader, LGA Chairmen and youth leader.

Speaking further, Emegha explained that the next meeting will involve all the 171 ward Councillors. He noted that the ward councillors are the people elected to fly the party’s ticket. Hence, its necessary to talk with them, know the areas they’re facing challenges and how the party can resolve them.

The Chairman equally expressed confidence that APC in the state, will win the March 11 polls.