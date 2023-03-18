Breaking News:: Deputy Speaker Imo State Assembly Shoots PDP Supporter At Polling Unit

Advertisement

Information coming out of Imo State indicates that another life may have been lost owing to the unfolding electoral exercise of today [March 18, 2023].

According to information gleaned from a publication in Imo State – “The Seer”, it indicates that the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyawu allegedly a shot and injured a supporter of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].



Specifically, it was reported that “the booth in a junction of Umuanya Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA, the Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu who has been reportedly storming Polling Booths in the LGA, harassing and intimidating voters was reported to have shot a PDP supporter with his personal pistol“.

According to the report, it is yet to be confirmed if the victim survived the shooting. It is gathered that Amara Iwuanyanwu has been arrested by the soldiers and taken away.

