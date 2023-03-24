AFCON Qualifier: Eagles lose 0-1 to Guinea Bissau in Abuja

Advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday lost 0-1 to Guinea Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Eagles dominated the encounter in the opening minutes, but they failed to make any positive impact as a result of poor finishing.

The visitors got their goal through a counter-attack in the 29th minute through Mama Balde who plies his football trade with Troyes FC of France.

He broke free to face goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who could not stop him as he slipped a low shot past him.

The Eagles’ immediate effort to draw level was in the 33rd minute, when Ademola Lookman freed Victor Osimhen with a pass, but the Napoli FC striker could not beat the visiting goalkeeper.

The Djurtus of Guinea Bissau came close to scoring another goal in the 35th minute after beating Eagles defenders but the ball eventually missed target.

In the second half, substitute Moses Simon shot wide even when directly in front, as the Eagles struggled to draw level in the 55th minute.

The Super Eagles further suffered misfortune when Akpoguma Ufuoma was injured and was substituted with Semilogo Ajayi.

Osimhen continued to torment the visitors’ defence but the goalkeeper proved to be Nigeria’s nemesis.

The result ensured Nigeria remained on six points after three games, while Guinea Bissau are on seven points.

The reverse fixture will hold in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Guinea Bissau have Morocco as home venue for now as they do not have a Confederation of African Football (CAF)-approved playing turf.

The Super Eagles had won their opening two games in the qualifiers, against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the 2023 AFCON between January and February 2024 for the second time, after staging the 1984 edition.