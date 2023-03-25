2023; Ohaneze, Iwuanyanwu Warn Against Attacks On Igbos In Lagos

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The series of attacks on the Igbos of the South East have drawn the anger of top leaders of the geopolitical zone contending that they would not let it happen again.

According to the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene , he lamented that Ndigbo in Lagos and Rivers states suffered unprecedented attacks, intimidation and threats before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Governorship and State Assembly elections and were not allowed to exercise their franchise while their sources of livelihood were destroyed resulting to colossal losses running into hundreds of billions of naira even when no Igbo man contested election in the states while politicians of Yoruba extraction who contested and won elections in various parts of the country were embraced with joy and jubilation by people of the area.

Chief Okeke Ogene reminded the masterminds of these attacks and intimidation that nobody has a monopoly of violence and noted that Ndigbo in Northern parts of Nigeria lived peacefully with their hosts throughout the elections and participated actively in the election processes without apprehension.

Also speaking at the one year anniversary of the administration of Gov Charles Soludo an Elder state man Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ;

“We had a meeting of our people and we resolved that never again would our people be attacked in Lagos again because the socioeconomic development of Lagos state was largely contributed by Ndigho and nobody can wish that away and we have made great investments in Lagos state”

“We have no problems with the Yorubas at all but those carrying out those attacks are political rascals and not the people you are calling Yorubas and we shall be interfacing with the government and people of Lagos state in order to put a stop to this nonsense” he said.

