Updated: Stolen Weapons, Names Of Killed Officers – Attack On Police Station In Anambra

Advertisement

New information concerning the gruesome attack on the the Police Station in Ogidi in the central senatorial district of Anambra State have reached 247ureports.com indicating that the attackers may have caused more damage than earlier thought.

One the first level, it was gathered the attackers were indeed members of the Biafra agitation group loyal to Simon Ekpa. According to the source who spoke on the attack, the attackers arrived the station in the normal format used by the agitators. The drove in sport utility vehicles and heavily tinted minivans.

The attackers killed three police officers – whose names were released as –

Anselem O. Demon O. Kynanee L.

The three officers were reported to be Inspectors.

In addition, the attackers raided the police station [Area Command] and carted away with weapons. Up to ten [10] AK47 riffles were taken away by the attackers.

The attackers escaped unhurt.

Stay tuned

–

Previous update:

–

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the spate of insecurity in the south east continues to grow as the general elections approaches.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Bola Tinubu (58%, 1,689 Votes)

Abubakar Atiku (29%, 835 Votes)

Peter Obi (13%, 379 Votes)

Rabiu Kwankwaso (1%, 21 Votes) Total Voters: 2,924

Loading ... Loading ...

The recent attack occurred in a community inside the central senatorial district of Anambra State.

Unknown gunmen struck the police station located in Ogidi along Abatete road in the early morning hours of Saturday [February 18, 2023]. The surprise attack came around 1:30am. The unknown attackers were dressed in black clothing with covered faces armed with sophisticated weapons. They were quick to over power the police station.

Eyewitnesses account indicate that the attack saw many masked men with insignia similar to that of the Biafra agitation group. “They were many and they easily overwhelmed the officers at the station. They set the place on fire”

247ureports.com gathered that three police officers lost their lives as a result of the attack. The officers are believed to be inspectors or higher.

Stay tuned