President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR: Bequeathing An Indelible Mark On Our Political And Economic Well-Being – By Bello Mukhtar

“It’s up to the artist to use language that can be understood, not hide it in some private code. Most of these jokers don’t even want to use language you and I know or can learn, they would rather sneer at us and be smug, because we ‘fail’ to see what they are driving at. If indeed they are driving at anything, obscurity is usually the refuge of incompetence.” – Robert A. Heinlein

The constant insults targeted at our dear President, the name calling being peddled by certain state governors et al are as a result of their wicked and malicious intentions towards next Saturday. No more or less!

Nigerians must understand that any individual or group that calls for the rescinding of the use of N500 and N1000 Naira Notes which have been replaced by New designs by the Nigerian Central Bank, we must understand that going back on this very painful yet important policy will only push us to economic annihilation. Secondly, Presidential Candidates like Peter Obi and Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso who do not process huge war chests will easily watch as they are reduced to non entities during the elections.

With this policy, President Buhari wants us to Vote whoever we want and from whichever Party. Luckily, Nigerians from all over the country, Muslims, Christians and even those godless people are uniting in accepting the new policy with clear statements that we accept to sacrifice for the next few weeks till the system removes more than N900 billion Naira in the hands of governors and more than 2 trillion Naira in the hands of politicians and their cohorts.

The most painful thing is, these humongous sums of money are not stored in banks but in air conditioned houses. If the money is not in any bank, this means the common man on the streets who sells newspapers, the corn and akara seller cannot benefit economically from the such largess. This means, the money isn’t in circulation. This explains why we are where we are economically.

I cannot recall how many times I granted TV interviews where I said our biggest problem as a country are our state governors. The reason they are so confused is because their stolen wealth cannot serve them. They chose to go to court after a certain meeting at night and coming up with what they know how to do best, influence the Supreme Court through inducements so as the decision is reversed. Each of them know the repercussions of rescinding such important policy. As I said above, doing so will only amount to total collapse of our economy. Remember what happened to the Zimbabwean currency when the late Robert Mugabe decided to hand farmlands back to his citizens. The sabotage and smear campaigns against him and his government from the western countries, made his currency exceptionally worthless.

If we go back to the mid 1930s, just after the First World War, Germany was a victim of the League of Nations and was also crippled economically to the point that it if an individual wanted to buy a loaf of bread, he must transport the money on wheelbarrows. Imagine a wheelbarrow with hundreds of thousands just to purchase bread! That was what befell Germany and ultimately tens of millions lost their lives on the war that followed, the Second World War! This is exactly what would befall us as a nation if we go back on that policy. Any person who stands with these criminals is indeed a worse criminal than they are.

For the first time in a long time, I am witnessing Nigerians uniting towards this common goal with the satisfaction and preparedness to bear the brunt until after these elections where people like Kwankwaso and Peter Obi can also have their votes count. I see no reason why politicians should be hurt because of this multi trillion Naira mop up. It’s because their wings are severed by the General.

Lastly, I will call upon President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to quickly institute preparations for the arrest of loads of people who served under his administration as they stole probably far more than was stolen during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR. Arrest the state governors as soon as they lose their so called immunity because of their wickedness towards us. Remember these are individuals who stole the Paris Club Refund, Bailout Funds, COVID Palliatives, Ecological Funds, Agricultural and Educational Incentives such as the School Feeding Programme talk less of salaries, gratuities of civil servants. These are just mentions of a very Few of their misdeeds. We wish to see them cough out that which they stole and be tried in a swift court case or even public hearings where we will watch as they are brought to shame for the sake of deterrence. Examples must be made of them. It’s as important as this Naira Redesign Policy Mr. President.

Now that the old soldier found his groove back, please remember the words of Bob Marley and deal with the “big fish, who always try to eat down, the small fish.”

“…they would do anything to materialize their every wish. Woe to the down pressers who eat up the bread of sorrow.” – Bob Marley

*Bello Mukhtar* write from Kaduna; bellomukhtar@icloud.com