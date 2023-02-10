Incessant Killings: Ohanaeze Youth Calls For Disbandment Of Ebube Agu In Ebonyi

Advertisement

…Alleges it is Gov Umahi’s Militia Killers Squad

As the long awaited 2023 general election approaches, the Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC) has called on federal government to abolish the blood coated operations of Ebube Agu security Network, in Ebonyi State.

OYC made this clarion call following the incessant, brutal killing of innocent residents of Ebonyi State, lamenting that if nothing is done to disband the Security Outfit, the state would experience inexplicable bloodbath that would be perpetrated by the happy trigger group.

Addressing newsmen in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State’s capital, during a working visit to the State, OYC’s national President, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka described Ebube Agu a militias group of the executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi.

Igboayaka wailed that, the reports he gathered from both the State and Local Government Executive Council of Ohanaeze Youth Council, proved that Governor David Umahi has turned Ebube Agu to his personal killers’ Squad.

While reminiscing about the ugly incidents of the activities of Ebube Agu, Igboayaka said:

“Ohanaeze Youth observed that “around January/February 2022, over 20 youth were killed at Akaeze, and their dead bodies were dumped at Ivo river, in Ivo local government. Unfortunately to killer Squad, Ebube Agu, ran out of lock when they killed another youth within the period identified as Mr. Nnaogo Ajali, from Amarameze Umobor Akaeze in Ivo local government. They killed the poor young man with a Hammer, tortured him through his penis.

“In another horrific incident, Ebube Agu killed one Comrade Onyekachi Okor(aka Elueke) from Umuoji Umobor Akaeze whom they also butchered and cut off his private part.

“Over 30 youths from Akaeze who dared to protest the intimidating act and murderers actions of Ebube Agu Militias group were arrested and dumped at Ebonyi State prison on the order of Governor David Umahi. These are typical evidence that democratic government has left Ebonyi State, and has been replaced by the tyrannical government of David Umahi.

Continuing, Comrade Igboayaka revealed that : “More than than 70 Akaeze youths have fled out of their land due to incessant killings and arrest of Ebube Agu Militias squad of the incumbent Governor Engr. David Umahi

“The tyrannic rulership of Gov. David Umahi has made many villages in Ebonyi a ghost village. It would be recalled also that during the December 2022 village foothball tournament which extended to January 3, 2023 at Iyioji Secondary school Akaeze Ivo local government, Ebube Agu stormed the field shooting sprodically, although no live was lost but over 20 Youths were arrested, all master-minded through one Hon. Onyewuchi Agbadu an APC house of Assembly Candidate of Ivo local government whose services, Gov. Umahi deploys in perpetuating his evil aganda in Ebonyi State.

“Earlier, around March 2, 2022, the National Youth President of Akaeze Youth Forum Sunday Ajaero, a vocal youth was kidnapped from Onitsha by a team led by Onyebuchi Agbadu and his brother Emmanuel Agbadu still on the instruction of Governor David Umahi.

“Ebube Agu Militias squad in Ebonyi State is now a terror to villagers and a tool of harassment, torture and intimidation against any perceived political enemy of Governor David Umahi.

“The activities of Ebube Agu is becoming too worrisome and unbearable. For instance, we gathered that on 8 February 2023, at Ohaozara, about six(6) people were shot, one youth was shot on the chest, with a teenager, one pregnant woman and one military personnel received a gunshot from Ebube Agu Militias. Those who ran for their lives during the shooting were pursued by Ebube Agu into Mr. Ogbonnaya Eleodi’s compound for protection (opposite secretariat), and many people were injured whereas not fewer than 8 vehicles were destroyed by Ebube Agu Militias squad.”

Comrade Igboayaka, therefore, urged the Inspector General of Police and all other heads of various Security agencies to act fast and prevent the looming blood bath that might strike during the elections, if Ebube Agu continues operation in the State, regretting that the said security outfit is merely set up to serve in the interest of the Governor David Umahi.

“The National Security Adviser, National Director of State Security Service, Inspector General of Police must as a matter of urgency understand that Ebube Agu in Ebonyi State is merely serving the interest of Gov. David Umahi, and it’s a time bomb waiting to blow, an incident that will interrupt national peace and a direct security threat to the nation.

“It is, therefore, very necessary at this time to banish Abube Agu Militias in Ebonyi before 2023 general election otherwise heads will roll in Ebonyi”, Igboayaka concluded.